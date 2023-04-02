Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Declines By 6.8%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check-Cap Price Performance
CHEK stock remained flat at $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,069 shares. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
