Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Declines By 6.8%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CHEK stock remained flat at $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,069 shares. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

