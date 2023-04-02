Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Drops By 5.7%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,942,100 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 22,218,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPWIF remained flat at C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Power International Development has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

