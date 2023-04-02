Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Increases By 18.1%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,100 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 783,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS opened at $63.96 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 65.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

