Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Rises By 17.8%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Stock Up 1.4 %

Costamare stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.02 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 49.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.