Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Decreases By 5.5%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 419,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

CUZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,309. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $41.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

