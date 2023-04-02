Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Drops By 5.3%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Erste Group Bank downgraded Cyfrowy Polsat from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cyfrowy Polsat stock remained flat at $2.48 during trading on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

