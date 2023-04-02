Short Interest in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Expands By 6.4%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 178.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Enviva Stock Performance
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Enviva Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -139.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.
Enviva Company Profile
Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
