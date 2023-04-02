Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Decreases By 15.8%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

ESKYF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.49. 44,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,816. Eskay Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The firm holds interest in the SIB property, which is located at Eskay Creek, British Columbia and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

