Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Decreases By 15.8%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
ESKYF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.49. 44,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,816. Eskay Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
