Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Rises By 16.5%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 206.3 days.

Exchange Income Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $38.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EIFZF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

