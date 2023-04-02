Short Interest in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Drops By 9.2%

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,360,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 14,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,689. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 32,338.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after buying an additional 63,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 395,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

