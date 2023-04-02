Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Rises By 11.9%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 28th total of 732,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.5 days.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $5.58 during trading on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

