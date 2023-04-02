Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Declines By 6.4%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,700 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 174.3 days.

Finnair Oyj Stock Performance

FNNNF stock remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Finnair Oyj has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

About Finnair Oyj

(Get Rating)

See Also

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.