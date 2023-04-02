Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Drops By 12.3%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the February 28th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
In other news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 70,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $46.39.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
