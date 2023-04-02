Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Expands By 7.2%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,390. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $121,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.