Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Expands By 12.7%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.8 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $42.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $45.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

