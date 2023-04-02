Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Rises By 13.6%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Price Performance

EDOC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.72. 37,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,913. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

