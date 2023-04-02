Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expands By 17.1%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:GMED opened at $56.64 on Friday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

