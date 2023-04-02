Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Rises By 11.6%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. 5,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.