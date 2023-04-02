Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Decreases By 14.5%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fithian LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
