Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Declines By 8.0%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Shares of HKHHF stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.00. 697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160. Heineken has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23.

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

