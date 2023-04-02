Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Declines By 8.0%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.
Heineken Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of HKHHF stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.00. 697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160. Heineken has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23.
About Heineken
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heineken (HKHHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.