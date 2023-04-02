Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Drops By 14.1%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,350,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 17,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,140,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,435,000 after buying an additional 56,763 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 94,629 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 18.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 117,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 183.5% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 29,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

