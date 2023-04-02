Short Interest in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Rises By 5.8%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 8,380,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innoviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Innoviva stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 573,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,340. The company has a market cap of $785.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

