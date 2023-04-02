Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Grows By 16.5%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IHIT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 48,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,102. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 594,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,902 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

