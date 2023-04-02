Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Drops By 8.4%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 106,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,552. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $236.18 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
