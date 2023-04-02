Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Drops By 8.4%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 106,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,552. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $236.18 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 592,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 263,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 202,923 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

