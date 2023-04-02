Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Rises By 7.1%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,547,400 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 7,047,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.

ioneer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GSCCF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. ioneer has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.62.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.