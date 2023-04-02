Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Rises By 7.1%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,547,400 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 7,047,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.
ioneer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GSCCF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. ioneer has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.62.
ioneer Company Profile
