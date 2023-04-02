Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Decreases By 12.8%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,364,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 1,565,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,646.0 days.
JFE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. JFE has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.95.
