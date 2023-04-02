Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Decreases By 12.8%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,364,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 1,565,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,646.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. JFE has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

