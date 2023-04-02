Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Expands By 15.4%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 835,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 963.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura raised Kikkoman from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Kikkoman alerts:

Kikkoman Stock Performance

Kikkoman stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Kikkoman has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.