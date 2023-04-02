Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Declines By 6.1%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,600 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 899,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kopin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 457,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $121.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.48. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 167.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.