Short Interest in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Expands By 13.3%

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE LOCC remained flat at $10.10 on Friday. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,303. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

