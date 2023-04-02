Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Grows By 21.8%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of KIND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 661,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,598. The company has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.43. Nextdoor has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 64.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Stories

