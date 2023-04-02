Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Expands By 18.4%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $69,276.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 435,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $69,276.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 435,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXM stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

