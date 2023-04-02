Siacoin Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $223.97 million and approximately $37.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,118.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00326978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00556731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00072359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00436067 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,654,152,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

