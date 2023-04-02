Siacoin Price Up 4.5% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $221.17 million and $19.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,759.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00329320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00569959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00072376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00437530 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,656,372,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

