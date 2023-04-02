Sigma Planning Corp Buys 12,184 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $193.99. 2,571,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,597. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

