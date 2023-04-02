Sigma Planning Corp Has $41.67 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $320.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,138,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,560,040. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.