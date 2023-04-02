Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $472.73. 1,409,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.85. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.