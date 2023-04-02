Sigma Planning Corp Sells 19,492 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.16. 506,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,057. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

