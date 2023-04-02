Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,367 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,062. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

