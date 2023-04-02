Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance
Shares of HYHDF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Sixty Six Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
Sixty Six Capital Company Profile
