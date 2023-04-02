Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HYHDF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Sixty Six Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Get Sixty Six Capital alerts:

Sixty Six Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides data center and information processing services in the United Kingdom, Asia, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an investor and developer in the financial technology sector. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.