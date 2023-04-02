Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,361. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

