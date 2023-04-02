Smart Money Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

