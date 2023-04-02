Smart Money Group LLC Sells 57,504 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,504 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $105.35.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

