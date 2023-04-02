Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lowered its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises approximately 0.0% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

NYSE:SQM opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.