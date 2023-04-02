SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $8.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

SOFI stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.71. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.