Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Position Boosted by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the quarter. Sohu.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned about 1.83% of Sohu.com worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at about $339,000.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,064. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sohu.com

A number of research firms recently commented on SOHU. TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.