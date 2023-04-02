SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

Shares of SLGC opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

About SomaLogic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

