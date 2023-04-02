SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.
SomaLogic Stock Performance
Shares of SLGC opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.88.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
