Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Up 16.1% in March

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. 5,193,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,536,355. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after purchasing an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

