Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SDE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.90.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.43. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$8.92 and a 52 week high of C$16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.66.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

