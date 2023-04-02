SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,855 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

