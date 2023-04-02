SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

